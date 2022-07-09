The Clash of Clans World Championship is back in 2022 and better than ever! Whether you’ve just reached Town Hall 14 and are looking for the next step in competition or are a 10-year veteran in a Champion I clan, there has never been an easier way to get started on your competitive journey. With enough skill, that journey might just end with a trip to Helsinki, Finland, to compete in the World Championship Finals!
Teams will qualify for the World Championship Finals by earning Golden Tickets. This year, there are 2 ways to earn a Golden Ticket. The first 4 Golden Tickets are earned through community-organized competitions.
The second way to earn a Golden Ticket is through the Championship Qualifiers, a competition consisting of 4 stages over a 5-week period from 10 August through 10 September. Registration for the Championship Qualifiers will take place from 3-10 August in the in-app Tournament Hub for participants 16 and older. During that time, Town Hall 14 players will be able to access the Tournament Hub by tapping the Clash of Clans World Championship button in-game.
Then, get ready for 4 stages of competition!
Stage 1: Ladder (10-20 August)
All fully-registered teams will be placed in a ladder competition, where they can search for a match with other teams in the ladder at any time. Teams can play up to 6 ladder matches during any 24-hour period. Teams will be ranked by leaderboard points and will gain or lose points based on match results and their ranking compared to their opponent. For example: Beating a top team may grant more points than beating a team below you in the ladder.
At the end of the ladder play period, the top 64 teams will advance to Stage 2!
Stage 2: Double Elimination (27 August)
In Stage 2, 64 teams will compete in a double elimination bracket until 16 teams remain. Those 16 teams will advance to Stage 3!
Stage 3: Swiss (3 September)
In the Swiss stage, the 16 remaining teams will each play in up to 5 Wars. This is where prizing begins in the Championship Qualifiers, with each team reaching the Swiss stage guaranteed at least $5,000! The 8 teams that win 3 Wars will advance, but the 8 teams that lose 3 Wars will be eliminated.
Stage 4: Double Elimination (10 September)
The 8 teams that advance to Stage 4 will compete in a double elimination bracket until only 4 teams remain. Those 4 teams will each earn Golden Tickets to compete at the World Championship Finals in Helsinki, Finland, on 23-25 September. Plus, each of the 8 teams that reach Stage 4 will win at least $20,000!
The 4 Golden Ticket winners will be eligible to win much more at the World Championship Finals, where they will meet the 4 teams that qualified through community-organized tournaments!
This year, fans will also be able to purchase tickets to attend the World Championship Finals in-person! Each ticket will be valid for all three days of the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals, PLUS all three days of the Clash Royale League World Finals, which will take place the same weekend, in the same venue. We’ll have more information about tickets and the venue in August as the World Championship Finals grow closer.
As always, the World Championship Finals will be broadcast live on the official Clash of Clans Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels, where you’ll be able to tune in for every War of the bracket! With the 2022 World Championship Finals marking the return of live, in-person Clash of Clans competition, we can’t wait to see what those Wars bring!
There’s SO MUCH to be excited about at the 2022 Clash of Clans World Championship! You can find even more specifics about registration and competition in the How To Compete page at the Clash of Clans Esports website and in the official Clash of Clans World Championship Rulebook.
Stay tuned to our Esports Twitter and Instagram pages for all the latest Clash of Clans World Championship info!
Clash on!