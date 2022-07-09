Then, get ready for 4 stages of competition!



Stage 1: Ladder (10-20 August)

All fully-registered teams will be placed in a ladder competition, where they can search for a match with other teams in the ladder at any time. Teams can play up to 6 ladder matches during any 24-hour period. Teams will be ranked by leaderboard points and will gain or lose points based on match results and their ranking compared to their opponent. For example: Beating a top team may grant more points than beating a team below you in the ladder.



At the end of the ladder play period, the top 64 teams will advance to Stage 2!



Stage 2: Double Elimination (27 August)

In Stage 2, 64 teams will compete in a double elimination bracket until 16 teams remain. Those 16 teams will advance to Stage 3!



Stage 3: Swiss (3 September)

In the Swiss stage, the 16 remaining teams will each play in up to 5 Wars. This is where prizing begins in the Championship Qualifiers, with each team reaching the Swiss stage guaranteed at least $5,000! The 8 teams that win 3 Wars will advance, but the 8 teams that lose 3 Wars will be eliminated.



Stage 4: Double Elimination (10 September)

The 8 teams that advance to Stage 4 will compete in a double elimination bracket until only 4 teams remain. Those 4 teams will each earn Golden Tickets to compete at the World Championship Finals in Helsinki, Finland, on 23-25 September. Plus, each of the 8 teams that reach Stage 4 will win at least $20,000!



The 4 Golden Ticket winners will be eligible to win much more at the World Championship Finals, where they will meet the 4 teams that qualified through community-organized tournaments!

