The 2021 Clash of Clans World Championship is coming to its epic conclusion, and the dates for the Last Chance Qualifier and World Championship Finals have been announced!



Over the past several months, teams have competed in the Clash Worlds Monthly Qualifiers, where winners earn Golden Tickets to the World Championship Finals and runners-up earn Silver Tickets to the Last Chance Qualifier. That Last Chance Qualifier will take place November 13-14 and will send the 6 Silver Ticket winners and 4 Wildcard winners from community tournaments into battle. Of those 10, 2 will survive and advance to the World Championship Finals on December 3-5. Both of these events will be livestreamed in an epic online-only competition.



At the World Championship Finals, the 2 teams advancing from the Last Chance Qualifier will meet the 6 Golden Ticket winners from the Monthly Qualifiers in the biggest Clash of Clans esports event of the year! $700,000 will be up for grabs to be distributed among the teams based on their placement at the event. The teams will fight not only compete for a greater share of the prize pool, but to also be crowned this year’s World Champions.

Last year, ATN.aTTax defeated QueeN Walkers and walked away with the 2020 World Champions title. ATN.aTTax has continued to demonstrate their dominance in this year's competition by securing the very first Golden Ticket of 2021 during the May Qualifier. Since then, TOMPINAI EMPIRE, featuring 4 players from 2020 semifinalists x6tence, joined 2020 runners-up QueeN Walkers in securing their own Golden Tickets to compete at World Championship Finals. Additionally, newcomers J.X. Tiger and BADZINGER bring the number of finalists to 5, with a 6th yet to emerge from the October Qualifiers.



By taking 2nd place in Monthly Qualifiers, 2019 runners-up MCES, 2020 World Finalists eleVen Original, newcomers Carnage Gaming and TorillaTavataan, and QSFN have all earned Silver Tickets to the Last Chance Qualifier, with 2 more teams to be determined in upcoming competitions. At the Last Chance Qualifier, they will meet the 4 Wildcard holders from community tournaments, including Spacestation Gaming sister clan TrainStation from ESL NA, longtime Clash of Clans competitors Tribe Gaming from ESL EUR/MENA, and July Qualifier participants Aphelion Esports from ClashMSTRS. But this lineup will change if one of these teams earns a Golden Ticket at the October Qualifier. So stay tuned on YouTube or Twitch for all the upcoming action!



Mark your calendars so you won’t miss this extraordinary event! The Last Chance Qualifier will take place on November 13-14 with the championship coming to its epic conclusion at the World Championship Finals on December 3-5! We will share more news about both events in the coming weeks, so follow Clash of Clans Esports on Twitter and Instagram, and check the esports news tab in-game to keep up with all the announcements. We’re so excited to see how the 2021 Clash of Clans World Championship concludes, and we hope you’ll tune in to watch it all!







Clash On!