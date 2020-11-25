After countless Clan War League victories, numerous Qualifier triumphs, and 2 Community votes, we now have the 8 Clans who will battle once and for all to determine who will be crowned the 2020 Clash of Clans World Champions! Beginning on November 27th, these 8 Clans will put their skills to the test and battle like they’ve never battled before in order to claim the grand prize along with their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. The stakes have never been higher and the teams have been honing their attack strategies all year long. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

But before the grand melee begins, let’s meet the 8 World Finalists!

