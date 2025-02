We may need to limit the number of teams competing in the World Championship Pre-Qualifier. If this occurs, available spots will be divided among the best-performing Champion 1-3 clans from the May Clan War Leagues.



We aim to avoid this but want to be open about the potential change. After the May Clan War Leagues are over, the Pre-Qualifier registration will open on May 12th, and we will announce the final decision no later than May 19th!

Thank you for your understanding and Clash On!