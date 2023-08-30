Hi, Chief!
Championship Qualifiers registration is now open! With a prize pool of $1.000.000 and the World Finals live in Helsinki, the competition for the remaining four Golden Tickets will be thrilling. Your 2023 Clash of Clans World Championship journey starts here!
Remember, any player who meets the following criteria may participate:
● Town Hall 15
● At least 16 years of age
● Account is in good standing
If you and your teammates meet these criteria, you can register your Clan through the in-game Tournament Hub. The Clan Leader must enroll their Clan and select the 5 players who will be competing in the Championship Qualifiers. After all 5 players have completed registration, the Clan leader must finalize their team lineup. In addition to registering and competing, Clans may also use the Tournament Hub to view critical tournament information and leaderboards.
Registration will close at 2pm UTC on September 7, so be sure that your entire team has registered by then! The Stage 1 Ladder will begin shortly after, at 4pm UTC, and will run until September 17 at 4pm UTC. Once the 10 days are complete, the top scoring 128 teams will move on to Stage 2.
If you have any questions or need assistance, check out the FAQs Article & the Official Rulebook. If your questions are still not answered, please reach out to our Tournament Administrators. Please note that tournament administrators cannot assist with inquiries not related to the tournament, such as in-app purchases or account issues.
Stay tuned to the Clash of Clans in-game Esports tab, Twitter and Instagram to remain up-to-date on everything #ClashWorlds! Good luck to all participating Clans!
Clash On!
- The Clash of Clans team.