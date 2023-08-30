Hi, Chief!

Championship Qualifiers registration is now open! With a prize pool of $1.000.000 and the World Finals live in Helsinki, the competition for the remaining four Golden Tickets will be thrilling. Your 2023 Clash of Clans World Championship journey starts here!



Remember, any player who meets the following criteria may participate:



● Town Hall 15





● At least 16 years of age





● Account is in good standing



If you and your teammates meet these criteria, you can register your Clan through the in-game Tournament Hub. The Clan Leader must enroll their Clan and select the 5 players who will be competing in the Championship Qualifiers. After all 5 players have completed registration, the Clan leader must finalize their team lineup. In addition to registering and competing, Clans may also use the Tournament Hub to view critical tournament information and leaderboards.

