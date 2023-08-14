Get ready for the biggest mobile gaming event from Samsung, powered by Galaxy Z Fold5!
Samsung's Galaxy Battles: Superverse will bring community members and content creators together to join forces and battle it out for a prize pool of $100,000, plus some of the hottest Samsung Galaxy devices on the market!
For the very first time, the Supercell universe is colliding with Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, AND Clash Royale all in one event. Compete in any of the 3 qualifiers held over 6 weeks to secure your spot in the heart-pounding Superverse Grand Finals on September 30. If you're a TH 15 player and reside in the USA, this is for you!
Ready to participate with your Town Hall 15? Call your team and check out all the info below!
For the Clash of Clans qualifiers, you will be able to participate in 3 Open Qualifiers, where the top 8 teams will qualify for the Qualifier Finals. These Finals will be split into 2 days where in the 1st day, the qualified 8 teams will battle in a single-elimination format until 2 teams are left. They will then compete in a 1vs1 format where the winners will be the best 8 players from those 2 teams!
Those top 8 players will join other players that qualified from the Clash Royale & Brawl Stars qualifiers and will team up with Content Creators for the Grand Final - The Superverse Finals!
Here are the written dates:
Registration Period:
August 14th, 2023, 2pm CT - August 20th, 2023, 2pm CT
Qualifier Dates:
Day 1: August 23rd, 2023, 7pm CT
Day 2: August 24th, 2023, 7pm CT
Day 3: August 25th, 2023, 7pm CT
Day 4: August 26th, 2023, 2pm CT -
Please note the unique time
Day 5: August 28th, 2023, 7pm CT
Now that you know about the format, schedule and what's at stake - it's time for YOU to sign-up your team!
You can click this link HERE and press the "SIGN-UP" button to register your team.
If you have any issues signing up your team, you can always contact the event staff in the official Discord server HERE!
Clash ON!