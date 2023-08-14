Get ready for the biggest mobile gaming event from Samsung, powered by Galaxy Z Fold5!

Samsung's Galaxy Battles: Superverse will bring community members and content creators together to join forces and battle it out for a prize pool of $100,000, plus some of the hottest Samsung Galaxy devices on the market!

For the very first time, the Supercell universe is colliding with Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, AND Clash Royale all in one event. Compete in any of the 3 qualifiers held over 6 weeks to secure your spot in the heart-pounding Superverse Grand Finals on September 30. If you're a TH 15 player and reside in the USA, this is for you!

Ready to participate with your Town Hall 15? Call your team and check out all the info below!

