

The Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup is back for its 2023 edition bigger and better than ever before!





With a $30,000 prize pool on the line and featuring Town Hall 15 for the first time in a Worlds Warmup the stakes are higher than ever!



This year we will have the 2022 World Championship finalist teams joining the race as invited teams directly into the group stage!



There will be two qualifiers open for everyone. The top 8 teams (4 from each qualifier) will advance to the group stage. The group stage will divide the qualified & World Finalist teams into 4 groups. The top 2 teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.



Check out the format explanation & prize pool distribution in the image below

