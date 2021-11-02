The moment we’ve all been waiting for is nearly here: The 2021 Clash of Clans World Championship Finals! The action will all take place from December 3rd-5th, and we’re so excited to see this year’s top 8 teams fight it out for the chance to be called World Champions. Before we get to the event, though, we have lots of news to share with you!
The World Championship Finals will be a double-elimination bracket including the top 8 teams from Clash Worlds 2021: The 6 Golden Ticket winners through the year’s Monthly Qualifiers, plus the 2 Golden Ticket winners from the Last Chance Qualifier that will be held November 13th-14th. Like all Clash Worlds events in 2021, all Wars in the World Championship Finals will be best-of-1.
Teams will be seeded in order of when they earned their tickets, with defending champions ATN.aTTaX entering as the #1 seed for winning the May Qualifier Golden Ticket, and the winning team from Day 2 of the Last Chance Qualifier entering as the #8 seed. Like the Monthly Qualifiers, there will be a bracket reset if needed in the Grand Finals. Take a look at the bracket below for current seeding based on the 6 teams that have qualified so far.
The World Championship Finals action will begin at 5:00 AM UTC each day and will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch. The first 5 Wars will be played on December 3rd. The next 5 Wars will be played on December 4th, and all remaining Wars, including the bracket reset if needed, will be played on December 5th until a champion is crowned!
As for prizing, $300,000 of the Clash Worlds prize pool has already been awarded through Monthly Qualifiers and the Last Chance Qualifier. Now, our World Championship Finalists will be competing for their shares of $700,000 more from this year’s $1,000,000 prize pool! Here is what each team will take home when everything concludes next month:
Furthermore, we have updated the Clash Worlds rulebook with all the above information, plus more details specifically for players and teams that we strongly encourage participants to read before the World Championship Finals begin.
All 8 teams have worked so hard to reach this year’s World Championship Finals, and we can’t wait to see which team comes out on top when they finally go head-to-head next month! Clash On!