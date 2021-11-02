The moment we’ve all been waiting for is nearly here: The 2021 Clash of Clans World Championship Finals! The action will all take place from December 3rd-5th, and we’re so excited to see this year’s top 8 teams fight it out for the chance to be called World Champions. Before we get to the event, though, we have lots of news to share with you!



The World Championship Finals will be a double-elimination bracket including the top 8 teams from Clash Worlds 2021: The 6 Golden Ticket winners through the year’s Monthly Qualifiers, plus the 2 Golden Ticket winners from the Last Chance Qualifier that will be held November 13th-14th. Like all Clash Worlds events in 2021, all Wars in the World Championship Finals will be best-of-1.



Teams will be seeded in order of when they earned their tickets, with defending champions ATN.aTTaX entering as the #1 seed for winning the May Qualifier Golden Ticket, and the winning team from Day 2 of the Last Chance Qualifier entering as the #8 seed. Like the Monthly Qualifiers, there will be a bracket reset if needed in the Grand Finals. Take a look at the bracket below for current seeding based on the 6 teams that have qualified so far.

