Hey Chief!
To make the World Championship Finals even more awesome, this year the livestream will be hosted live on our Fest Hub, where you can watch and interact with the event while earning incredible in-game rewards!
The more you interact, the more rewards you can obtain, AND it works for both Clash Royale and Clash of Clans streams!
What can you earn in Clash of Clans? Take a look:
IMPORTANT!
To participate and get the rewards, you will need to:
1) Sign up with Supercell ID on the Fest Hub: http://event.clashofclans.com/
2) Join the streams when we are live and interact to earn points for the rewards
Please note: Once you collect a reward, it can take up to 1 hour for them to arrive in your game.
Connect to a SCID account NOW to be ready for the best Clash action! And make sure to join us on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 07:00 UTC for the biggest Clash of Clans event of the year and be the first to find out who the 2022 World Champion is!
We are also having watch parties all over the world! If you happen to be nearby, these locations will be the best place to watch the Finals with your friends and other Clashers!
Clash On!