Are you ready to witness the best Clashing in the world and be a part of history in the making? The first-ever Clash of Clans World Championship will be held at the mainstage of the ESL One Hamburg on October 25-27 and you're invited to join us for a weekend of celebrating Clan Wars on the international stage!



With celebrated teams like Tribe Gaming, Team Queso, Vatang, and now QueeN Walkers, don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to join in the thunderous applause as your favorite Clan battles for their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.





Tickets to the World Championship Finals go on sale Tuesday, July 2nd. You can purchase your tickets directly by visiting the ESL One website here: esl.gg/clashtickets - and make sure you check out the ESL One information page for all the exciting details.



See you in October, Chief, and be sure to join the discussion on our Forums! Clash On!

