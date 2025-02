We have released an optional update to all app stores, which includes a couple of changes and fixes!

Fixes a bug where players wrongly see a red exclamation point next to Clan members when picking War participants.

Fixes the XP badge not being shown in the Clan members listing during a war.

Fixes a crash issue which affected some players when loading the game.

Obstacles lose their snow.

We recommend that you update to this latest version for the best Clash experience!



Clash On!