At Town Hall 14, the Builder will no longer hide inside his Builder Hut and now takes an active role in defending your Village! In order to stymie the damage being done to his architectural wonders, Builder will attempt to repair nearby Defenses during a battle.



Although the Builder himself cannot be dealt damage nor can he be targeted by attacking Troops, he CAN be targeted by offensive Spells. Poison and Freeze Spells will slow/halt him from repairing nearby buildings. Lightning Spell will cause him to reset his repair target.

Builder will cease repairing his targeted building once his own Builder Hut has been destroyed. Another thing to keep in mind is the Builder Hut is now a Defense structure and will be targeted by units that attack Defenses such as Balloons, Hog Riders, etc!







See it in action:

