Clan Capital is the central hub where the entire Clan contributes to the construction and upgrading of a massive base. Every member of a Clan will be able to contribute to building this awesome new region to strengthen its defenses and upgrade its Troops.



But that’s not all! Your Clan will be able to try and defeat other Clans’ Capitals over the course of a Raid Weekend. Battle as a Clan for Capital Gold to upgrade and improve your Capital but also Raid Medals that you can use to purchase items for your own Village. You’ll even be able to purchase reinforcement Troops without having to wait for your other Clanmates to donate them!