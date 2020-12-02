The Invisibility Spell is a brand new spell that unlocks when you upgrade your Spell Factory to level 6 at Town Hall 11. But this Spell is not for the timid or the meek. This double edged sword is going to massively change how you attack (cue ominous music).



The Invisibility Spell will render everything under its aura invisible. While units are invisible they cannot be targeted. But the Invisibility Spell will turn EVERYTHING, including enemy defenses, invisible. The only units not affected by this are Siege Machines and Walls.



Effect Type: Area Splash



Housing Space: 1



Brewing Time: 3 mins



Targets: Ground & Air







Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Spell Duration Cost 1 NA NA 3.75 sec 11K Elixir 2 9M Elixir 9d 4.0 sec 12K Elixir 3 12M Elixir 11d 12h 4.25 sec 13K Elixir 4 15M Elixir 15d 12h 4.5 sec 14K Elixir



