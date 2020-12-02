We hope you're having a good start to December! To start the month off strong, we have some news to share about a brand new Spell coming to Town Hall 11, new Town Hall 13 upgrade levels, a plethora of quality of life changes, and more!
The Invisibility Spell is a brand new spell that unlocks when you upgrade your Spell Factory to level 6 at Town Hall 11. But this Spell is not for the timid or the meek. This double edged sword is going to massively change how you attack (cue ominous music).
The Invisibility Spell will render everything under its aura invisible. While units are invisible they cannot be targeted. But the Invisibility Spell will turn EVERYTHING, including enemy defenses, invisible. The only units not affected by this are Siege Machines and Walls.
Effect Type: Area Splash
Housing Space: 1
Brewing Time: 3 mins
Targets: Ground & Air
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Spell Duration
|Cost
|1
|NA
|NA
|3.75 sec
|11K Elixir
|2
|9M Elixir
|9d
|4.0 sec
|12K Elixir
|3
|12M Elixir
|11d 12h
|4.25 sec
|13K Elixir
|4
|15M Elixir
|15d 12h
|4.5 sec
|14K Elixir
Additionally, we are adding new levels to a few Defenses, Buildings, and to the Royal Champion in this update.
Spell Factory Level 6
Available at Town Hall 11
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Spell Capacity
|Hit Points
|Unlocks
|4.8M Elixir
|7 Days
|10
|840
|Invisibility Spell
X-Bow Level 8
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Damage Per Second
|Hit Points
|17M Gold
|17 Days
|185
|4200
Giant Bomb Level 7
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Damage
|Area of Effect
|7M Gold
|9 Days
|375
|4 Tiles
Air Bomb Level 8
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Damage
|Area of Effect
|5M
|7 Days
|260
|3 Tiles
Royal Champion
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Damage Per Second
|Hit Points
|Regeneration Time
|Ability Level
|21
|275K DE
|8 days
|535
|3940
|38 mins
|4
|22
|280K DE
|8 days
|540
|3980
|38 mins
|4
|23
|285K DE
|8 days
|545
|4020
|38 mins
|4
|24
|290K DE
|8 days
|550
|4060
|38 mins
|4
|25
|295K DE
|8 days
|555
|4100
|40 mins
|5
Seeking Shield Ability Level 5
Damage: 1960
Health Recovery: 2900
Number of Targets: 4
Finally, we’ve got a number of quality of life improvements, gameplay and balance changes coming in this update! Check out the included changes below.
When creating a Friendly War, you can now select whether the war will allow 1 or 2 attacks per player
Scattershot hit speed has been increased from 3.036 to 3.228 seconds and DPS has been reduced by 10.
Scattershot HP has been increased
Level 1: 3000 to 3600
Level 2: 3500 to 4200
At the end of a battle, if a Hero’s ability remains unused, the Hero will heal the amount of HP they would normally recover from using their ability. This will help reduce the Hero’s downtime, allowing them to be ready much sooner!
When editing your base, Home Village Wall segments can now be swapped with other Wall segments, just like Buildings and Traps;
Cannon Carts will retarget after being pushed back if their target is not within range anymore;
Units will now have more accurate line of sight calculation to help with pathing.
Lightning Spell will no longer have any effect on the Clan Castle. Like the Elixir and Gold Storage buildings, Lightning Spell will cause no damage to the Clan Castle.
You can now opt to receive 5 Gems instead of a Resource reward if your Storages do not have enough space.
The requirements for some Builder Base tasks in Clan Games and Season Challenges have been reduced in order to bring them more inline with Home Village tasks.
The Rewards Road of the Season Challenges now has some quick access buttons to allow easier navigation to the earliest unlocked but unclaimed reward.
Young players are now able to create a Supercell ID for their account by providing the email address of a trusted adult or guardian.
A new Cosmetics tab has been added to the in-game Shop, where you can browse and purchase any permanently available cosmetics such as Hero Skins when they become available for Gems.
That's all for today, but we hope these upcoming changes are getting you already excited for the December update! Watch this space, we'll have more news to share in a couple of days!
Clash On!