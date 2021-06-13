Now that you’ve upgraded your Air Defense, Wizard Tower, and Archer Tower, attacks from the air are nothing to worry about, right? RIGHT?
Just when you thought your Village’s skies were safe once more, an ominous winged shadow casts over your defenses and brings airborne destruction from high above.
Dragon Rider is skeletal engineering’s latest attempt at creating sustained, mechanical flight while endeavoring to deliver ebullient ordnance to its targets far below. By (not so) carefully mimicking the king of the skies, this creation of cunning construction is carefully contoured like Dragon. But its resemblance to a flying, fire-belching fiend ends there.
Dragon Rider, like his other bony buddies, targets defenses and will come crashing in a combustible comet of carnage after it’s been shot down.
Favorite Target: Defenses
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Housing Space: 25
Movement Speed: 20
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|Damage When Destroyed
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|1
|NA
|NA
|340
|700
|4100
|22K Elixir
|16m 40s
|2
|16M Elixir
|15d
|370
|800
|4500
|25K Elixir
|16m 40s
|3
|17.5M Elixir
|17d
|400
|900
|4900
|28K Elixir
|16m 40s
Dragon Rider becomes available at Town Hall 13 when players upgrade their Barracks to level 15.
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Hit Points
|6M Elixir
|11d
|1150
We’ve got one more sneak peek for you tomorrow where we’ll share some really cool Quality of Life Improvements we’ve been brewing up for you, along with the full patch notes of the update!