We saved the best sneak peek last. It’s been quite a long while since we added a new Builder Hall level so it’s time to spill the beans on Builder Hall level 10 along with the new content you’ll unlock once you upgrade!
The newest addition to Builder Base, Builder Hall level 10 gives you new content to upgrade when the update is released. Upgrading to Builder Hall level 10 not only gives you a new, cool looking upgrade but allows you to upgrade your Defenses to level 10, unlocks a brand new Defense, and a brand new Troop when you upgrade your Builder Barracks to level 12: Electrofire Wizard!
Builder Hall 10 Stats
Upgrade Cost: 4.8M Builder Gold
Upgrade Time: 7 days
Builder Gold Storage Capacity: 1.5M Builder Gold
Builder Elixir Storage Capacity: 1.5M Builder Elixir
Hit Points: 2750
Unlocks: 1x Mine, 1x X-Bow
New Defense: X-Bow
X-Bow is unlocked once you upgrade to Builder Hall 10 and is similar to X-Bow in your Home Village. X-Bow can be switched between 2 modes. One mode allows for targeting only ground Troops. The alternate mode allows you to only target air Troops.
Purchase cost: 4.4M Builder Gold
Build time: 7 days
Range: 12 tiles
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground/Air (depending on mode)
Favorite target: Any
New Troop: Electrofire Wizard
Many Builder Base Troops now have cool new abilities that can be passively or actively used in the heat of battle, including Troops that have modes you can alternate between to give you greater tactical flexibility. No Builder Base Troop exemplifies this new ability more than Electrofire Wizard…or at least that’s what his self-assured ego will tell you.
Electrofire Wizard unlocks at Builder Hall 10 when you upgrade your Builder Barracks to level 12, and brings the heat and the lightning to the battlefield. He is a proverbial glass cannon with low hit points but deals high damage. As a master of both Inferno and Electro Magics, he is able to toggle back and forth between two different modes of attack.
Inferno Mode
- This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a single searing beam that gradually increases in damage over time.
Electro Mode
- This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a slow-charging Lightning attack that will bounce to multiple targets.
Electrofire Wizard always deploys with Inferno Mode as the default attack. You can switch between each mode by tapping on his image on the Troop Bar.
Electrofire Wizard Stats
Builder Hall level: 10
Starts at level 17
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground & Air
Units per camp: 1
Spring weight: 14
Movement speed: 22
With the Builder Base update arriving soon, we can’t wait to see what new strategies will emerge! Make sure you keep an eye out for the full patch notes when the update is released and also we have an extra special Clash On! Developer Video where members of the Clash of Clans game team pull back the curtain and share some never before seen insights into how we developed the new Builder Base! Clash On!