Electrofire Wizard unlocks at Builder Hall 10 when you upgrade your Builder Barracks to level 12, and brings the heat and the lightning to the battlefield. He is a proverbial glass cannon with low hit points but deals high damage. As a master of both Inferno and Electro Magics, he is able to toggle back and forth between two different modes of attack.

Inferno Mode - This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a single searing beam that gradually increases in damage over time.



Electro Mode - This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a slow-charging Lightning attack that will bounce to multiple targets.



Electrofire Wizard always deploys with Inferno Mode as the default attack. You can switch between each mode by tapping on his image on the Troop Bar.

Electrofire Wizard Stats

Builder Hall level: 10



Starts at level 17



Favorite target: Any



Damage type: Single target



Targets: Ground & Air



Units per camp: 1



Spring weight: 14



Movement speed: 22





