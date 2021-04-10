In this update, your Heroes will now enter battle with a trusty companion by their side, providing them with special powers to aid them in combat.
Hero Pets are a brand new kind of unit in Clash of Clans. When you upgrade your Village to Town Hall 14, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new building: the Pet House. The Pet House is where you can manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to your Heroes. You can assign one Pet to any Hero!
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Hit Points
|Unlocks
|1
|15M Elixir
|13d
|700
|L.A.S.S.I
|2
|17.5M Elixir
|15d
|800
|Electro Owl
|3
|18.5M Elixir
|17d
|900
|Mighty Yak
|4
|19.5M Elixir
|19d
|1000
|Unicorn
When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.
Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!
Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process, or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.
So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!
This adorably vicious pup will attack nearby targets and will even jump over Walls to bite the mailman’s leg...and in it’s eye, everything looks like the mailman’s leg.
Favorite target: Within 2.5 Tiles of Hero
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 32
Mysterious in appearance, this superconductive bird of prey silently glides alongside your Hero, automatically giving that Hero additional points in coolness. Who wouldn’t want a fine-feathered friend with glowing eyes perched on their shoulder? In combat, the Electro Owl shoots a ranged attack that bounces once to a nearby target.
Favorite target: Hero’s Target
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement speed: 20
While this messy-haired monstrosity may seem less than menacing, Mighty Yak’s skull and horns are definitely not to be trifled with. Tougher than mountains, Mighty Yak uses its horns to batter a path for its Hero companion by dealing extra damage to Walls.
Favorite target: Within 7 Tiles of Hero
Damage type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 24
This pulchritudinous pointy-headed prancing pony doesn’t just act as a beacon at night for lost travelers with its glowing horn. Heroes who bask in its regenerative radiance will recover damage over time as their own personal healer!
Favorite target: Hero
Heal type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement speed: 16