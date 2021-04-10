Supercell logo
10 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans

Meet The Hero Pets!

In this update, your Heroes will now enter battle with a trusty companion by their side, providing them with special powers to aid them in combat.

Hero Pets: Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!

Hero Pets are a brand new kind of unit in Clash of Clans. When you upgrade your Village to Town Hall 14, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new building: the Pet House. The Pet House is where you can manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to your Heroes. You can assign one Pet to any Hero!

LevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHit PointsUnlocks
115M Elixir13d700L.A.S.S.I
217.5M Elixir15d800Electro Owl
318.5M Elixir17d900Mighty Yak
419.5M Elixir19d1000Unicorn

When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.

Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!

Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process, or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.

So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!

L.A.S.S.I

This adorably vicious pup will attack nearby targets and will even jump over Walls to bite the mailman’s leg...and in it’s eye, everything looks like the mailman’s leg.

L.A.S.S.I: High Jumper

  • Favorite target: Within 2.5 Tiles of Hero

  • Damage type: Single Target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 32

Electro Owl

Mysterious in appearance, this superconductive bird of prey silently glides alongside your Hero, automatically giving that Hero additional points in coolness. Who wouldn’t want a fine-feathered friend with glowing eyes perched on their shoulder? In combat, the Electro Owl shoots a ranged attack that bounces once to a nearby target.

Electro Owl: High Voltage

  • Favorite target: Hero’s Target

  • Damage type: Single Target

  • Targets: Ground & Air

  • Movement speed: 20

Mighty Yak

While this messy-haired monstrosity may seem less than menacing, Mighty Yak’s skull and horns are definitely not to be trifled with. Tougher than mountains, Mighty Yak uses its horns to batter a path for its Hero companion by dealing extra damage to Walls.

Mighty Yak: Wall Buster

  • Favorite target: Within 7 Tiles of Hero

  • Damage type: Area Splash

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 24

Unicorn

This pulchritudinous pointy-headed prancing pony doesn’t just act as a beacon at night for lost travelers with its glowing horn. Heroes who bask in its regenerative radiance will recover damage over time as their own personal healer!

Unicorn: Personal Healer

  • Favorite target: Hero

  • Heal type: Single Target

  • Targets: Ground & Air

  • Movement speed: 16