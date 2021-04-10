When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.

Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!



Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process, or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.



So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!

