In this update, players will now have the ability to personalize their Player House, located in your Clan Capital’s Capital Peak.



Each Clanmate will be assigned a single House that is automatically assigned to you when you join a Clan. Leaving a Clan will automatically vacate the slot and an unadorned House will remain in its place.



Players will have a set of unlocked customizations that will be immediately available. You can access new Parts by unlocking them as you gain reputation levels, as well as being able purchase new ones from the Trader, or as potential rewards from challenge events. If you have already acquired a specific component then you will not be able to purchase duplicates of the same item. Any components you’ve acquired will remain with you even if you join another Clan.



You will be able to change the look of your House’s Roof, Walls, Ground, and Decorations. Make it YOUR House.

