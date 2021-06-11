Summer is here and you know what that means! The Clash of Clans June Update of course!
To kick off our preview of the June Update, we’re going to dive right in starting with new Building and Troop levels for Town Hall 14! That’s right, it’s time to buff those defenses and strengthen those troops because we’ve got some upgrades coming.
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|Archer Tower
|20
|17.5M Gold
|17d
|140
|1700
|Wizard Tower
|14
|18.2M Gold
|18d
|90
|2900
|Air Defense
|12
|18M Gold
|18d
|480
|1600
|Barracks
|15
|6M Elixir
|11d
|NA
|1150
|Trap
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|Radius
|Giant Bomb
|8
|9M Gold
|11d
|400
|4 Tiles
|Air Bomb
|9
|7M Gold
|9d
|290
|3 Tiles
In the June Update, Town Hall 14 players will have the ability to upgrade 50 more Wall segments to Level 15.
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|Dragon
|9
|18.5M Elixir
|18d
|350
|4500
|26K Elixir
|3m
|Balloon
|10
|18M Elixir
|18d
|276/352*
|1040
|6500 Elixir
|30s
|Electro Dragon
|5
|19M Elixir
|18d
|360/630*
|4800
|44K Elixir
|6m
* Damage when destroyed
We’ll see you tomorrow as we rocket towards our next preview! Clash On!