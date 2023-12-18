Cookie Rumble, that is!

Cookie Rumble is a limited time event for players Town Hall 8 and up to celebrate Clashmas in a new way.

Cookie Rumble will function very similarly to the Clash-O-Ween Mashup Madness, where there’ll be in-game activities to collect Resources, unlock special rewards, and earn Medals to acquire cool loot such as the Gingerbread King Skin and the Epic Hero Equipment, Giant Gauntlet.