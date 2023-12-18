Cookie Rumble, that is!
Cookie Rumble is a limited time event for players Town Hall 8 and up to celebrate Clashmas in a new way.
Cookie Rumble will function very similarly to the Clash-O-Ween Mashup Madness, where there’ll be in-game activities to collect Resources, unlock special rewards, and earn Medals to acquire cool loot such as the Gingerbread King Skin and the Epic Hero Equipment, Giant Gauntlet.
Cookie Rumble begins!
Date: Monday, December 18th, 2023
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
Cookie Rumble ends
Date: Monday, January 1st, 2024
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
However, you can still continue accessing Trader’s Clashmas tab and the Gingerbread Bakery until it closes up shop on January 3rd, 2024 at 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time.
When Cookie Rumble begins, there will be a new Gingerbread Bakery near where Strongman sets up his Clan Games cart. Gingerbread Bakery will be the primary hub for the Cookie Rumble event! This new building is where Goblin Baker has set up his operation with his goal of becoming the best baker across your Villages. But he needs your help to gather his materials to make his delicious cookies.
Throughout the Cookie Rumble event, you’ll collect a special new resource: Sweet Elixir. This saccharine substance is what Goblin Baker needs to bake his cookies. You can collect Sweet Elixir from the Gingerbread Bakery, however, raiding players’ Villages in Multiplayer Battles will be the fastest way to collect Sweet Elixir. Unlike Mashup Madness, Sweet Elixir will be randomly placed in 3 enemy Buildings instead of having specific buildings to attack. Therefore, you won’t be able to just Barcher your way to the special resource!
As you collect Sweet Elixir, you’ll unlock special Clashmas rewards such as Hero Equipment Ores, Seasonal Troops, a Season Spell, and also Cookie Medals. Like Mashup Medals, Cookie Medals can be used to purchase special items with Trader. You’ll be able to purchase event decorations, Magic Items, Resources, Gingerbread King Skin, or the first Epic Hero Equipment: Giant Gauntlet.
This gingerbread-ified version of Ram Rider makes Walls crumble liked overbaked biscuits. Ram Rider will charge headfirst into enemy Walls and crush them. She’ll then continue to jump over any additional Walls while continuing attacking Defenses with her ranged bolos.
Favorite target: Defenses
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 12
Movement speed: 22
Training time: 1m
|Level*
|HP
|DPS
|Initial Charge Damage
|3
|700
|125
|220
|4
|900
|150
|300
|5
|1200
|175
|400
|6
|1350
|200
|500
|7
|1650
|225
|600
|8
|1750
|250
|700
|9
|1900
|275
|800
|10
|2100
|300
|900
|11
|2300
|325
|1000
*Starts at Level 3
This frosting-covered cookie version of Mini P.E.K.K.A may like sweets but don’t expect any pancakes from this baked battler. This one prefers spicier flavors. C.O.O.K.I.E whirls into action with a deadly pretzel and deals splash damage to everything around it. While devastation may be left behind, that’s just how the cookie crumbles…
Favorite target: Any
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 10
Movement speed: 20
|Level*
|HP
|DPS
|3
|800
|8600
|4
|1000
|8800
|5
|1100
|9000
|6
|1350
|9200
|7
|1550
|9400
|8
|1700
|9600
|9
|1900
|9800
|10
|2200
|10K
|11
|2400
|10.2K
*Starts at Level 3
Frostmite Spell delivers an icy chill to your enemy’s defenses. Bag of Frostmites Spell briefly freezes the target but also has one extra surprise! For the duration of the Spell, bouncing Frostmites spawn to slow down and distract nearby enemy defenses!
Effect type: Area Splash
Housing space: 1
Brewing time: 3m
|Level*
|# of Frostmites
|Freeze Duration
|3
|10
|1.9s
|4
|11
|2.1s
|5
|12
|2.3s
|6
|13
|2.5s
|7
|14
|2.7s
|8
|15
|2.9s
|9
|16
|3.1s
|10
|17
|3.3s
|11
|18
|3.5s
*Starts at Level 3
The first Epic Hero Equipment has landed and you can obtain this powerful item through the Trader during the Clashmas Cookie Rumble!
Ability: Active
Abilities:
Barbarian King grows massively in size dealing area damage for 2.5 tiles for several seconds
Reduces incoming damage
Hero: Regenerates HP
Hero: Increases DPS
|Level
|Duration
|Damage Reduction (%)
|HP Regen per Second
|DPS Increase
|Upgrade Ore Cost
|Blacksmith Level
|1
|12
|15
|6
|17
|NA
|1
|2
|12
|15
|8
|20
|120 Shiny
|1
|3
|13
|20
|10
|23
|240 Shiny+20 Glowy
|1
|4
|13
|20
|12
|26
|400 Shiny
|1
|5
|13
|20
|14
|29
|600 Shiny
|1
|6
|13
|25
|16
|32
|840 Shiny+100 Glowy
|1
|7
|13
|25
|18
|34
|1120 Shiny
|1
|8
|13
|25
|20
|37
|1440 Shiny
|1
|9
|14
|30
|22
|43
|1800 Shiny+200 Glowy+10 Starry
|1
|10
|14
|30
|24
|53
|1900 Shiny
|1
|11
|14
|30
|26
|63
|2000 Shiny
|1
|12
|14
|35
|28
|74
|2100 Shiny+400 Glowy+20 Starry
|1
|13
|14
|35
|30
|84
|2200 Shiny
|3
|14
|14
|35
|31
|94
|2300 Shiny
|3
|15
|15
|40
|32
|104
|2400 Shiny+600 Glowy+30 Starry
|3
|16
|15
|40
|33
|115
|2200 Shiny
|5
|17
|15
|40
|34
|125
|2600 Shiny
|5
|18
|15
|45
|35
|135
|2700 Shiny+600 Glowy+50 Starry
|5
|19
|15
|45
|36
|140
|2800 Shiny
|7
|20
|15
|45
|37
|140
|2900 Shiny
|7
|21
|16
|50
|38
|150
|3000 Shiny+600 Glowy+100 Starry
|7
|22
|16
|50
|39
|155
|3100 Shiny
|8
|23
|16
|50
|40
|160
|3200 Shiny
|8
|24
|16
|55
|41
|165
|3300 Shiny+600 Glowy+120 Starry
|8
|25
|16
|55
|42
|170
|3400 Shiny
|9
|26
|16
|55
|43
|175
|3500 Shiny
|9
|27
|17
|60
|44
|180
|3600 Shiny+600 Glowy+150 Starry
|9
The Event Pass is a new way to maximize the amount of rewards you can obtain during the Cookie Rumble event. Like the Gold Pass, the Event Pass is a paid feature specific to seasonal events that has a free and premium reward track. Once you purchase the Event Pass, as you earn Sweet Elixir you’ll unlock the rewards from both the free and premium tracks!
Players who elect not to purchase the Event Pass will still earn the rewards from the free track!
|Sweet Elixir Tier
|Free Rewards
|Event Pass Rewards
|100
|100 Cookie Medals
|20 Glowy Ore
|300
|15% Training Boost
|500 Cookie Medals
|600
|1000 Shiny Ore
|20 Glowy Ore
|1000
|Ram Rider
|1050 Cookie Medals
|1500
|150 Cookie Medals
|30 Glowy Ore
|2000
|30% Training Boost
|500 Cookie Medals
|2500
|1200 Shiny Ore
|30 Glowy Ore
|3000
|C.O.O.K.I.E
|1050 Cookie Medals
|3500
|350 Cookie Medals
|40 Glowy Ore
|4000
|30 Glowy Ore
|500 Cookie Medals
|4750
|1300 Shiny Ore
|40 Glowy Ore
|5500
|Bag of Frostmites Spell
|10 Starry Ore
|6250
|400 Cookie Medals
|60 Glowy Ore
|7000
|30 Glowy Ore
|1 Jingle Bell deco
|7750
|1500 Shiny Ore
|60 Glowy Ore
|8500
|100 Glowy Ore
|15 Starry Ore
|9250
|450 Cookie Medals
|70 Glowy Ore
|10000
|45 Glowy Ore
|600 Cookie Medals
|11000
|500 Cookie Medals
|70 Glowy Ore
|12000
|150 Glowy Ore
|20 Starry Ore
|13000
|550 Cookie Medals
|80 Glowy Ore
|14000
|45 Glowy Ore
|800 Cookie Medals
|15000
|600 Cookie Medals
|80 Glowy Ore
|16000
|Gingerbread Bakery deco
|35 Starry Ore
Once you’ve completed the Cookie Rumble reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track for all you overachieving Chief Chefs. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.
|Additional Sweet Elixir Collected
|Bonus Reward
|1000
|130 Cookie Medals
|2000
|130 Cookie Medals
|4000
|130 Cookie Medals
|6000
|130 Cookie Medals
|8000
|130 Cookie Medals
|11000
|130 Cookie Medals
|14000
|130 Cookie Medals
|17000
|130 Cookie Medals
|20000
|130 Cookie Medals
|24000
|130 Cookie Medals
|28000
|130 Cookie Medals
|32000
|130 Cookie Medals
As you earn Cookie Medals you’ll be able to purchase seasonal items from Trader, who’s offering his special Clashmas wares! You can acquire a variety of goods from Magic Items, Clashmas decos, Gingerbread King Skin, and the Epic Giant Gauntlet!
|Item
|Cookie Medals
|Giant Gauntlet
|3100
|Gingerbread King Skin
|4650
|Starry Ore x6
|320
|Glowy Ore x60
|280
|Shiny Ore x350
|325
|Barbarian Santa Deco
|1025
|Skeleton Sock Deco
|1025
|Rune of Builder Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Builder Gold
|3100
|Rune of Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Gold
|3100
|Book of Spells
|1900
|Book of Building
|1900
|Book of Fighting
|1900
|Book of Heroes
|1030
|Shovel of Obstacles
|1030
|Builder Potion
|590
|Wall Ring x5
|515
|Power Potion
|310
|Research Potion
|250
|Pet Potion
|250
|Builder Star Jar
|200
|Resource Potion
|240
|Clock Tower Potion
|150
|Training Potion
|50
|Gingerbread Clan House Roof
|515
|Gingerbread Clan House Deco
|515
|Gingerbread Clan House Ground
|515
|Gingerbread Clan House Walls
|515
|Elixir x90K
|15
|Gold x90K
|15
We hope you enjoy this sweet event! Happy baking!