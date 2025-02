Hey Chief!

In this maintenance we have done some additional balance changes to the Bat Spell.



Here are the changes that will be implemented.



Number of Bats:

Level 1: 10 > 7

Level 2: 12 > 9

Level 3: 14 > 11

Level 4: 18 > 16

Level 5: 22 > 21



Additionally, the first attack delay is changed from 1.0 seconds to 1.5 seconds. The amount of damage each bat does remains unchanged.



Clash On!