Builder Halls 6+ Layout Changes

If you haven’t already read Game Lead Stuart’s Builder Blog post about the brand-new multi-stage attack system, we highly recommend you check it out! It’s our new system intended to keep the small tactical feel of early Builder Hall levels. Dividing Builder Base into stages you need to conquer will still allow for more defenses to expand your Builder Base stages while creating cool new defensive strategies to thwart attackers.



Players who are already Builder Hall 6 and above (BH6+) will automatically unlock the cave entrance on the western side of the Builder Base which leads to your own second stage. In order to accommodate this, your Builder Base defenses will be randomly set for both stages. All Decorations will be stashed and any uncleared obstacles will remain where they currently are.



Additionally, any obstacles blocked by repositioned buildings/traps or from the decreased size of the map, will automatically be moved to valid but random positions. Any Tall Grass that is blocked will be removed. Any additional non-active layouts will be wiped.

Builder Halls 1-5

For players who are below BH6, we will try to preserve your current layouts as much as possible by moving it to the center of your Builder Base village map. If there are 4 or fewer than 4 buildings/traps that cannot fit in the smaller map size then those buildings will be randomly placed. If there are more than 4 buildings/traps that do not fit the smaller map size then the entire Builder Base layout will be placed randomly. Any additional non-active layouts will be wiped.

