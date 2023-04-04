Things are going to stay pretty much as is from Builder Halls 1 through 5. From Builder Hall 6 and beyond we’re going to add some more depth. You’ll have a second buildable area, it’ll have its own key building “O.T.T.O’s Outpost” and your buildings will be split across the two stages. Your Builder Base is still one connected space and you can swipe back and forth between stages at will. Master Builder and O.T.T.O can work on upgrades anywhere, they’re not limited to being only able to upgrade things in the stage where their buildings are located.



Non-defenses like the Clocktower can only be placed in a certain stage or, for buildings like Gold Storages (where there are multiple), you are only able to place a certain number in the first stage and the rest in the second. For defenses you’ll be able to swap defenses back and forth between stages, there’s a bit looser quota system. This will open up a lot of interesting base design potential as each person’s stages will have a different mix of defenses. Some might choose to create a very strong anti-air first stage and keep their strong ground defenses for the second stage, others might go for balanced stages.



Here’s how attacking works in these multiple stage Builder Bases. When you match against an opponent’s base you can only see the first stage. You have to pick an army and a plan of attack that will be able to wipe out this stage. If you get three stars in this first stage, great! But you’re only halfway done. The troops who survived in the first stage move back to your deployment bar and will receive some healing. You’ll also receive one or two extra camps of troops as reinforcements depending on your Builder Hall level.





You’ll then see the opponent’s second stage. You can swap your reinforcement camps, or any unused camp of troops from the initial army, to be whatever troop needed. Having to think about keeping as many troops as possible alive in the first stage adds a really interesting element. In the second stage you can earn an additional 3 stars. One for destroying O.T.T.O’s Outpost, one for crossing 150% destruction and one for reaching 200% destruction.



After playing Clash for years it feels incredibly satisfying to sail past 100% destruction. Getting four, five and even the rare sixth star feels awesome! Here’s a video from our designer Petri doing one of the world’s first ever six star attacks!





