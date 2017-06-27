With the upcoming Builder Hall 6 Invitational Tournament on the horizon, we wanted to share with you the new features are being released in this next content update. In this new content release, we are adding two incredible new units to the Builder Base while also increasing the level cap for the units already available.
Here are the features you will see in the Builder Hall 6 release along with two new units detailed below.
New Defense Updates
+1 Archer Tower
+1 Crusher
+1 Mine
+1 Mega Mine
+4 Wall sections
Yes, you read that right…we are implementing a second Crusher, the bane of Barbarians and Giants. Furthermore, in correspondence to the Builder Hall’s increased level, all defenses, traps, and walls can now be upgraded to Level 6. The only exception to this is the Spring Trap, which can be upgraded to Level 4
Level 11–12 for all Troops after upgrading the Star Laboratory to Level 6
Levels 6–10 for the Battle Machine
Resource collectors, storages, Gem Mine, and Clock Tower can be upgraded to Level 6
A single Archer Tower in your Town Hall can now be Geared Up, similarly to the Cannon
Requires Builder Base Archer Tower Level 6 and Village Archer Tower Level 10
Balancing
Clock Tower cooldown reduced from 8 hours to 7 hours
Clock Tower duration reduced by 50%
Speed up multiplier has been reduced from 10x to 8x
After careful consideration we felt the Clock Tower provides too much free upgrade time. We are changing the Clock Tower cooldown from 8 hours to 7 hours and reducing the duration by 50%. We felt the Clock Tower provided progress too rapidly and that it required rebalancing to bring it in line with relative upgrade times. Reducing its cooldown will allow it to be boosted 3 times per day rather than 2 times.
New Troop: The Night Witch!
The Witch’s nocturnal sibling, the Night Witch is available once you upgrade your Builder Barracks to Level 8. Though there are some similarities between the Witch and the Night Witch, there are a few differences that make her stand out as well. Check out these abilities:
The Night Witch does ranged attacks that hit ground and air units
Spawns bats that attack ground and air units
Will spawn into a swarm of bats after receiving fatal damage
The Night Witch is a great way to take out those pesky Crushers, which is why we’re introducing the Night Witch’s bane: The Roaster
New Defense: The Roaster!
We couldn’t add a cool offensive unit without coming up with a way to defend against it. The Roaster is a great solution against the Night Witch. It is a flame-spitting defensive building that will bathe your foes in scalding plasma with the following details:
Range of 7 tiles
Burst fire of 15 shots
At Level 6 it does 16 damage per shot
Hits ground and air units
Does Area Splash type damage
So there you have it! A new Builder Hall level with plenty of unit upgrades, two new fun units to further bolster your Builder Base with, and an additional Gear Up feature for your Town Hall. We hope you enjoy burninating your enemies.
Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team