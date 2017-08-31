They say you never know how much you’ve lost until it’s gone. Our villages have been in chaos without Builder to set things proper. However, it seems our cries for help to restore order have been answered.
Builder is back!
Yes, Chief, you read that right. Builder, Hero of the Hammer, Imperator of Improvements, and Regent of Reconstruction has returned and we are honoring his arrival with a celebration.
Being Builder is a tough job and hopefully we now realize just how much he actually did for us every single day. So what better way to celebrate his return than having three Clashiversary special events available at the same time?
During this week, you will have access to the following units:
Barbarian’s Battle Ram (balanced!)
The Battle Ram can be purchased from the Barracks
Battle Ram stats have been balanced! The Battle Ram's new favorite target is now walls (deals 4x damage).
TH 11 Battle Ram: damage 384, HP 300 (Barbarians: damage 30, HP 125)
TH 1 Battle Ram: damage 115, HP 90 (Barbarians: damage 9, HP 37)
Giant’s Surprise
Startle your opponents’ attacks when a Giant emerges from destroyed Builder Huts and helps defend your village
Wizard’s Boom Spell
Can be brewed in the Spell Factory
Duration: 2 seconds
Range: 2.5 tile radius
Damage: 232 to 400 (+28 damage per TH level)
Does 30% less damage to Town Halls
But what’s a celebration without gifts? With the purchase of the special 500 gem package you will get a commemorative statue honoring the return of Builder that can be placed in your Village! At least the villagers won’t be able to destroy this...