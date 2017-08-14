Hi Chiefs,



This month we celebrate 5 years of Clash of Clans and we hope you are enjoying the Clashiversary themed events in-game. However, if you have not noticed, the Builder has left our joyous town and is now seeking adventures unknown.

This is where we need your help!



We want to tell the tale of the Builder's travels through your eyes and camera lenses as he visits your neighborhood; show us what makes your location special! During the Clashiversary event, we want you to post your best photos with the Builder and share them with us on Instagram using the hashtags #builderworldtour and #clashofclans.



Show us where in the world the Builder has been seen so his voyage can be viewed. We want to let the Builder know he is missed and his hard work is appreciated.



We also want to reward your hard work in helping us tell the Builder’s World Tour story. To incentivize your creative Instagramming skills we have the following prizes for the best Builder photos:



Each week we will select our 20 favorite Builder photos and those individuals will receive a prize for their efforts: 1000 gems.