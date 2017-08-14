Hi Chiefs,
This month we celebrate 5 years of Clash of Clans and we hope you are enjoying the Clashiversary themed events in-game. However, if you have not noticed, the Builder has left our joyous town and is now seeking adventures unknown.
This is where we need your help!
We want to tell the tale of the Builder's travels through your eyes and camera lenses as he visits your neighborhood; show us what makes your location special! During the Clashiversary event, we want you to post your best photos with the Builder and share them with us on Instagram using the hashtags #builderworldtour and #clashofclans.
Show us where in the world the Builder has been seen so his voyage can be viewed. We want to let the Builder know he is missed and his hard work is appreciated.
We also want to reward your hard work in helping us tell the Builder’s World Tour story. To incentivize your creative Instagramming skills we have the following prizes for the best Builder photos:
Each week we will select our 20 favorite Builder photos and those individuals will receive a prize for their efforts: 1000 gems.
At the end of the Clashiversary event we will select the top 5 best Builder photographs and those winners will receive a merchandise code to be used on the Supercell merchandise store.
In order to qualify for the prizes, there are a few rules we need everyone to follow:
You can find images of the Builder in our Fankit found here:
The fankit contains images of the Builder with transparent backgrounds that can be added to your photos.
You must follow us on Instagram at the Clash of Clans account:
The hashtags #builderworldtour and #clashofclans must be added to your Instagram submission
Be creative! We want to see what interesting and unique places the Builder visits while traveling around the globe.
Please do not take any unnecessary risks. While we understand the Builder might be found in some exciting locales, please exercise the greatest of caution and care when trying to photograph the Builder.
Feel free to submit as many entries as you’d like; the more the merrier! However, only one entry will be able to win a prize.
The terms and conditions of the contest can be found here:
Have fun!
We look forward to seeing the Builder in as many amazing places as possible! Good luck to all participants!
Clash On!