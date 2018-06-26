Hey Chief!
We have some big news for you! To facilitate player progression and help you upgrade your Village faster, we have reworked a LOT of upgrade times!
Changes include:
Home Village
Building upgrade times
reduced up to 50% (Town Hall level 2 to 11);
Barbarian King and Archer Queen upgrade times
reduced on the first 38 levels;
Reduced
several
Spell & Troop research times.
And...
Reduced
Hero regeneration times!
These changes are now live! To see the in-depth list of changes and new stats, check out this Forum post.
Clash on!
The Clash of Clans Team