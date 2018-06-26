Supercell logo
26 Jun 2018
Upgrade Times Reworked!

Hey Chief!


We have some big news for you! To facilitate player progression and help you upgrade your Village faster, we have reworked a LOT of upgrade times!

Changes include:

  • Home Village

    Building upgrade times

    reduced up to 50% (Town Hall level 2 to 11);

  • Barbarian King and Archer Queen upgrade times

    reduced on the first 38 levels;

  • Reduced

    several

    Spell & Troop research times.

And...

  • Reduced

    Hero regeneration times!


These changes are now live! To see the in-depth list of changes and new stats, check out this Forum post.


Clash on!

The Clash of Clans Team