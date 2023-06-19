Both the Season Bank for your Home Village and the new Builder Bank will each have their own multiplier perk as part of the Gold Pass and will drastically increase the amount of loot you can save up each season.

Unlocking this perk for your Home Village will give you a 2X multiplier for your Season Bank. This means 2X the amount of loot you plunder from your opponents will be added to your Season Bank.

With the addition of the new Builder Bank, unlocking the Builder Bank multiplier perk will give you a 4X multiplier making earning loot each season even easier!