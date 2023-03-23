We want to bring to your attention a change we will implement to the Trader’s Raid Medal shop.



We will be introducing a limit on how many resources can be purchased weekly from the Trader using Raid Medals: starting next week’s Tuesday (March 28), it will only be possible to buy one instance of each Resource per week using Raid Medals. This change applies to Home Village and Builder Base resources and will not affect Magic Items.



This change is necessary to maintain the longevity of our content and a balanced and engaging gaming experience for everyone, and we thank you for your understanding.



Clash on!

