Hey Chief,







As we're putting the final touches on our upcoming December 2018 update, first we wanted to touch on something that's being changed in the game.

We are making a change to how storing Magic Items won from troop events work. After this update, you will no longer be able to stack Magic Items beyond their intended capacity when you complete an in-game event.

If you have reached the maximum capacity of a specific Magic Item, you will receive a message stating you do not have enough room for this Magic Item until you clear enough space to obtain it (you can use or sell Magic Items to make room for new ones).

However, you will have until the in-game event finishes to clear enough space in your Magic Items inventory! During that time, there will be a button on the in-game event status tracker that will allow you to claim the Magic Item once you have cleared enough space in your inventory.

To sum it up:

- if you have free storage space for a specific Magic Item, then it will automatically be added to your Magic Item Storage once you complete a troop event;



- if you do not have enough free space to store a particular Magic Item, first you'll have to free up some space, and then tap the "Claim" button from the event tracker. Those Magic Items will then be transferred to your Magic Item inventory, as well as the XP won from completing that challenge.





Should you have any questions or doubts about this topic, come and chat to us on our Forums!







Clash On!



The Clash of Clans Team



