How do you get it?



This new feature appears after you’ve reached Archer Tower Level 6 in the Builder Base, and Level 10 in your home village. You can only have one geared up Archer Tower in your Home Village at any given time!

And there's more...

This feature gives you even more more variety with your village layout. Awesome, Right?

Just make sure you have the Master Builder available in your Builder Base to get the upgrade!