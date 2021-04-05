We can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking in the Spring 2021 Update for Clash of Clans, but before we get into the sneak peeks we wanted to share an important change coming in this update.
We’ve made some significant changes to the Clan Castle Troop Donation function.
In order to protect lower-level players from overpowered defensive Clan Castle units and to maintain better mid-Town Hall level game balance, we’ve reworked some of the Clan Castle donation functionalities.
When the Spring 2021 Update goes live, the following changes will go into effect:
|Clan Castle Level
|Donated Troop Lab Level Cap
|1
|5 (TH7)
|2
|6 (TH8)
|3
|7 (TH9)
|4
|8 (TH10 inc. Sneaky Goblin)
|5
|9 (TH11 inc Super Barbarian, Super Archer, and Super Wall Breaker)
|6
|10 (TH12 including all remaining Super Troops)
|7
|11 (TH13)
|8
|Can receive any level troops
Referencing the table above, a level 1 Clan Castle, when you receive donated troops, the level of those troops will be restricted to troop levels for a level 5 Laboratory.
Using Barbarian in the above example, the max level Barbarians a level 1 Clan Castle will receive would be level 4 when they are donated since that’s the highest level they can be upgraded to with a level 5 Laboratory.
This level cap also affects War donations as well. Higher level Troop donations will automatically have their levels reduced by the level cap. Additionally, any Troop levels gained through Clan perks will still adhere to the level cap.
Stay tuned for more update news coming veeeery soon!
Clash On!