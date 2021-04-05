We can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking in the Spring 2021 Update for Clash of Clans, but before we get into the sneak peeks we wanted to share an important change coming in this update.



We’ve made some significant changes to the Clan Castle Troop Donation function.



In order to protect lower-level players from overpowered defensive Clan Castle units and to maintain better mid-Town Hall level game balance, we’ve reworked some of the Clan Castle donation functionalities.



When the Spring 2021 Update goes live, the following changes will go into effect:

