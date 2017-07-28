One of our most important goals in matchmaking for Clan Wars is to ensure that each Clan is more evenly matched against the other. While we have made changes and updates to our matchmaking algorithm over time, we also understand much more needed to be done to provide an enjoyable War experience while preventing one Clan from having a major advantage over the other.



We wanted to share with you that we are making improvements to how the algorithm functions in order to address “engineered bases” in the matchmaking feature. This new functionality will take more into account as far as “total weight” is concerned with regards to both defense and offense. What this means for you is that your Clan will be more evenly matched against other Clans that have similar builds.



One of the challenges in creating a matchmaking system is to allow players to retain their creativity in their base design and play style. We wanted to make sure that your strategies are not invalidated; just more evenly matched against others who share your play style. Our improved algorithm is an evolutionary step in making sure Clans will be matched more frequently against opponents of equivalent difficulty. Furthermore, we have also built in a certain degree of flexibility into the new system that allows us to fine tune the matchmaking weights as needed. This will allow us to monitor the matchmaking, make changes if we feel the weights are either too heavy or not heavy enough.



The matchmaking algorithm is still currently in development and is slated for a near-future release soon! But we wanted to make sure we communicated this to you all and let you know that ensuring an enjoyable Clan War is just as important to us as it is to you!





Clash On!

The Clash of Clans Team