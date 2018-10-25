Hey Chief,

We wanted to give some additional explanation regarding if you can do Clan War Leagues and/or regular Clan Wars.



In short: Yes! You can do both. But there are some rules that need to be explained.



You can do Clan War Leagues in one Clan and you can do normal Clan Wars/Friendly Wars in another Clan.

For example, let's say you're a member of Clan A. Clan A decides they want to do a season of Clan War Leagues and signs up with you on the roster. You are now locked into Clan War Leagues for Clan A. Therefore, you cannot do normal Clan Wars or Friendly Wars while in Clan A.

However, if you leave Clan A and join Clan B, if Clan B is not signed up for Clan War Leagues you can participate in Clan Wars/Friendly Wars while in Clan B.