You’re here because you want to start a Clan War, right? Great! It’s fast, frenetic and filled

with Clashy action! This post is your guide to getting to grips with this awesome game mode

and making sure you prep, clash...and win!



In a nutshell, Clan Wars is an epically awesome way for two Clans to go head to head in

all-out war! Clan Wars can range from 5v5 all the way up to 50v50 wars! There

are two phases in a Clan War: Preparation Day and Battle Day. Each Clan member has two

attacks during Battle Day (but cannot attack the same base twice).



If you win your battle, you get stars and loot. If your Clan wins the war, you get LOTS of loot!

