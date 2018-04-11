It’s not just about attacking the easiest base - oh no. That would be too easy! Every player gets two attacks but only the best attack against each enemy counts! So if you and a clan mate both hit the same enemy base and one of you gets one star, and the other gets two stars, the clan only receives two stars. Got it? Good!

You're not only judged on the number of stars you earn but the overall damage done! The BEST attacks (that is, the total amount of stars accrued by the entire clan) will go towards deciding the victorious Clan, but the total destruction of a base will decide the war as a tie-breaker in the case of a draw - so destroy as much of a base as you can!