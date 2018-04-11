Smell that? That’s the sweet smell of battle, Chief! It’s been 23 hours coming and you are ready! And now you’ve got 24 hours for battle! This is the day when you attack, claiming those stars and pushing for victory!
You get two attacks during a Clan War and you can attack any base you like (just not the same one twice.) You’ll get some suggestions for bases that are relatively similar to yours, but if you want to go after the big dogs, then you can! Remember: strategy and coordination with your clan mates is key!
It’s not just about attacking the easiest base - oh no. That would be too easy! Every player gets two attacks but only the best attack against each enemy counts! So if you and a clan mate both hit the same enemy base and one of you gets one star, and the other gets two stars, the clan only receives two stars. Got it? Good!
You're not only judged on the number of stars you earn but the overall damage done! The BEST attacks (that is, the total amount of stars accrued by the entire clan) will go towards deciding the victorious Clan, but the total destruction of a base will decide the war as a tie-breaker in the case of a draw - so destroy as much of a base as you can!
At the end of Battle Day, the winner is the clan with the most stars scored against the enemy! Simple, right? But remember when we talked about total destruction earlier? Well, if you score the same amount of stars as your opponent, then total destruction percentage will decide the victor!
Tip: to better understand how your Clan did in the War check out the War Statistics screen presented a the end of the War: you'll see attack totals (attacks used/won/lost), attack stats (average attack duration/average destruction/new stars per attack) and even some featured battles of the most heroic attack and defense!
Every base has a unique War Win Bonus. That bonus is the loot you’ll get if you get at least one star and your Clan wins the war! You still get loot even if the base was previously 3-starred.
At the end of Battle Day, you’ll get the full War Win Bonus for a victory, 40% for a draw and 30% for a loss. You’ll also get all the XP you earned during Battle Day, too, whether you win or lose. (But winning will give you 50 extra.)
You even get the War Win Bonus if you left the Clan War before it finished – but you will have needed at least one successful attack on a base.
And don’t forget: you can challenge another Clan to a Friendly War, just for fun or some good old arranged competition! Get practicing to perfect your attacks!
OK, Chief, you’ve got the basics, now get out there and start a war! Clash on!