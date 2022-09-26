Welcome to the "Clash Fest Challenge" Level by Galadon blog post! For this last Clash Fest Challenge, there won't be a daily leaderboard! Every player who gets a three-star in the challenge will be included in a raffle for a 2,000 Gems prize (10 winners).

The winners of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize.

