You could feel the Village's grass between your toes, or you could wear these brand new Clash of Clans socks!
Barbarian Sock: Socks that look great with a loin cloth and sandals (not included with purchase).
Wizard Sock: Magical socks that keep your toes safe from freeze spells!
Archer Sock: Accurate for up to two feet.
Goblin Sock: Wear them on your feet or fill them with gold and scurry away.
Wallbreaker Sock: Blow your shoes off your feet so your friends can check out these awesome Wallbreaker Socks.
Get them individually here!
...or buy the whole set! (Coming soon!)
Sign up to be notified when the Sock Pack becomes available!