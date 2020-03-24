Well first, in order to train the all-new Super Troops, you need to be a Chief of a Town Hall 11 and up village. Simply click on the new Super Troop building near the Trader and it will give you the option to decide which Troop you want to super-ize. Acesss to Super Troops can be bought with resources.



However, it’s important to note you can only power-up one Super Troop at a time. You can even test out the troop in a special trial attack that’s available before you decide to commit to the temporary power-up!

Each Super buff has a 7-day duration, followed by a 7-day cooldown period before it can be used again. While you have access to a specific Super Troop, you will not be able to train its "regular" counterpart, and the 7-day access to that Super Troop cannot be canceled.

