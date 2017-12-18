Get your clan together and prepare to do your collective best in the Clan Games! Complete Challenges together with your clanmates and climb through the reward tiers all the way to the top to earn resources, gems and Magic Items!
Powerful items with magic properties have appeared! Magic items have wonderful powers that range from helping you with upgrades to boosting various things in your village and army. The treasury in the Clan Castle has been modified to store them safely!
Added a new Army Camp level to Townhall 11, bringing up maximum possible housing space up to 260
Hero levels: Barbarian King and Archer Queen can now both be leveled up to 50. Previous level costs have been adjusted.
Miner housing space increased from 5 to 6 per troop.
Inferno Towers: the effect that prevents healing while receiving damage from Inferno Towers has been removed.
Walls: 25 additional wall pieces may be upgraded to Level 12(so now you can upgrade 125 wall pieces to level 12).
