Added a new Army Camp level to Townhall 11, bringing up maximum possible housing space up to 260

Hero levels: Barbarian King and Archer Queen can now both be leveled up to 50. Previous level costs have been adjusted.

Miner housing space increased from 5 to 6 per troop.

Inferno Towers: the effect that prevents healing while receiving damage from Inferno Towers has been removed.

Walls: 25 additional wall pieces may be upgraded to Level 12(so now you can upgrade 125 wall pieces to level 12).

Lots of balance changes, including making low level Golems more powerful and reducing X-Bow damage per second on lower levels, and more! Check out our

blog post

for all the detailed info on these balancing changes.