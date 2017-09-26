NEW: The Giant Cannon

What else says your base means serious business than a massive barrel capable of demolishing several troops in a single blast? The Giant Cannon is the ultimate deterrent against ground attacks. Its projectile is so effective, once released it will continue on clearing everything in its path until it reaches the end of the map! Watch Skeletons, Bombers, and Archers get tossed like confetti. Even the Battle Machine can only endure a couple hits before it’s taken out of commission.



Additional Defensive Buildings:



+1 Hidden Tesla

+1 Firecrackers

+1 Army Camp

+4 Wall segments (x20 wall pieces)



The addition of another Hidden Tesla and Firecrackers helps take care of those pesky Baby Dragon spam attacks and adding a fifth Army Camp gives you greater tactical flexibility as you advance your attack strategies with the new Drop Ship air unit. Along with the increased defenses, all of your buildings, traps (except for the Spring Traps), and walls can be upgraded to Level 7.

However, it’s the Giant Cannon that really makes your Builder Base defenses shine!

