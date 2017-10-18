Notice something new in the inbox? We’ve added another tab! The “For You” section is packed with tips, guides, strategies and more to help you be the savviest Chief in the village. When you reach the next Town Hall, you’ll see all-new posts in the feed tailored to your level. Tap the “For You” tab to check it out!
We’ve enlisted the community’s help to fill the feed with posts that will be the most useful to you. Now the best information around can all be found right here in one place. Pretty neat, right?
Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team