The Clash of Clans team’s goal has always been to build a game that people would play not just for weeks or months, but for years. Achieving this goal is an epic challenge that keeps the fire lit under our team. So how do we tackle this?

To help you better understand how we think about the game, we would like to share the team’s core design values with you. We know that with a community this large and diverse, not everyone will feel the same way about changes or agree on what’s best for the game. Hopefully, sharing our development philosophy will give you more insight into our decision-making process and set the stage for many, many fruitful conversations for years to come.

So without further ado, here are the key values that drive Clash of Clans development: