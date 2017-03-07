The Clash of Clans team approaches game balance by looking at attack stats and playtesting gameplay changes. As outlined by our design values, regular balancing updates help keep the game fun and interesting!
In this balancing update, we're giving some love to lesser-used troops and further developing the TH11 air game. In the meanwhile, the Clash of Clans team is hard at work on a massive update - coming soon!
Air Defense
New Air defense level 9 (TH11).
Air Defense levels 4-8 upgrade cost and time decreased.
With high-level air armies gaining traction, it's finally time to release a vividly colored TH11 Air Defense.
Wall level 12 limit increased by 25 (TH11).
More level 12 Walls means more options for defending TH11 layouts!
HP Boosts
Hog Rider levels 5-7 hitpoints increased.
Miner hitpoints increased (all levels).
Whether as first-strike or support units, both Hog Rider and Miner will enjoy some survivability improvements with this HP boost.
Damage Buffs
Dragon levels 4-6 damage increased.
P.E.K.K.A. levels 3-5 damage increased.
The challenging task of getting these high-level power hitters to your prize target will be all the sweeter with these damage buffs!
Witch
Witch spawning rate increased.
A regular member of our balancing updates, the Witch is now getting a boost to what makes her the Witch - spawning skeletons, and LOTS of them.
Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team