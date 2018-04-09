Got an experienced War General your Clan relies on to dictate which bases to attack? Or perhaps you have a new recruit who could use some guidance during Clan Wars? The Clan War Tools are a new feature that allows you to add strategy notes on enemy bases and claim your targets!

During your Clan War, members in your war roster are able to tag an enemy base and leave a note on the Clan War map.



Note: be sure to download the optional update from the App Store or GooglePlay to unlock the full Clan War Tools feature! The optional update should now be available on all app stores.

