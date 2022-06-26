The Home Village is at the core of Clash of Clans and our goal is to continue to make every facet of Clash as exciting and dynamic as possible. In this update we’ve got some major changes that will impact training your Army and upgrading your Home Village. So let’s dive right in!
In this update, we’ve removed all Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir training costs for Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines. You read that correctly - training your Army will cost ZERO Elixir or Dark Elixir as of this update.
We want players to try new strategies and tactics without the worry of spending resources when you’re unsure if that strategy or Army build will even work. In order to allow players to experiment with wild new tactics, removing training costs will grant you greater freedom to try out those zany ideas you’ve been concocting!
Army training time and housing space requirements are still present.
The Training Boost perk from the Season Challenges will now only affect training time.
Players will no longer receive returned resources when donating to a Clanmate.
Donation Refunds from Clan perks have been removed.
Events will no longer discount training for Troops or Spells.
Elixir loot in Legend League has been reduced to match Gold loot.
Due to the increase in available Elixir from the removal of training costs, we’ve made some changes that primarily affect lower Town Hall levels:
Starting at Town Hall level 5, Walls will be able to be upgraded with either Gold or Elixir.
The Clan Castle now requires Elixir to upgrade at all levels. The amount of Elixir required is the same as the former Gold cost.
No longer will you need to remove units from your Army one at a time! Before, clearing your entire Army was a tedious process of having to manually remove every unit on an individual basis.
On your trained Army tab, you’ll see a new trashcan button added next to each category (Troops, Spells, & Siege Machines). Tapping that button will remove every unit that has been trained.
Now you can clear out your previous roster and create a whole new one faster than ever!
Is your Clanmate requesting a Super Troop reinforcement but you don’t have that Super Troop activated? In this update, you can now donate any Super Troop you have access to even if you don’t have that Super Troop activated. You can only donate Super Troops you have the ability to activate.
1-Gem donations will also affect Super Troop Quick Donations and you’ll still receive credit for any Season Challenge or Clan Perk benefits!
The Scenery Randomizer functions just like the Hero Skin Randomizer. You can enable the Scenery Randomizer from the Town Hall. Turning on the Scenery Randomizer will allow you to select from the Sceneries you have acquired.
Any time your Home Village is loaded, the Randomizer will randomly load a Scenery from the ones you’ve selected. Keep in mind that you can only select any Scenery you’ve unlocked and it will only randomize the ones you’ve selected.
Additional Scenery Changes:
Shadow Scenery has new custom ambient sound and music.
Clan Capital Airship and Forge positions and brightness have been adjusted for the Shadow Scenery.
Clan Capital Airship and Forge positions have been adjusted for the Epic Jungle Scenery.
Builder Base Boat and Ship positions have been adjusted for the Epic Jungle Scenery.
Capital Airship and Forge positions have been adjusted for the Tiger Mountain Scenery.
Builder Base Boat and Ship positions have been adjusted for the Tiger Mountain Scenery.
Tiger Mountain Scenery camera bounds have been adjusted so more of the Scenery is visible.
Pumpkin Graveyard Scenery now uses the Halloween ambient sound and music.
Snow Day Scenery now uses the Winter ambient sound and music.
Epic Winter Scenery now uses the Winter ambient sound and music.
Invisibility Spell will now apply its effects immediately to spawned and units created by Clone Spell when spawned inside an active Invisibility Spell area.
Legend League loot for players below Town Hall level 11 has been increased.
Fixed reinforcement issue which happened when trying to use reinforcements for partially filled Clan Castles while the previous CC request was still open.
Fixed a reinforcement bug which happened when opening the reinforcement screen while having low Troops in the Clan Castle after doing a partial donation for max level Troops.
Allow Zap Trap to hits units which are within 2x the trigger radius, like Air Bombs and Seeking Air Mines.
Fixed an issue with ground unit targeting, primarily with Flame Flinger, that prevented it from targeting the closest Building.
Stop Battle Builders from attempting to target Forge and running to the top corner when defending while Builders were Forge crafting.
Fixed Builders sleeping while assigned to the Forge or while upgrading his own Builder Hut.
Fixed a UI issue when opening your Clan view from the War Map causing the Raid Log button to display instead of the War Log button.
Added changes to water rendering to add subtle wave effects.
Reduce the retargeting delay when entering Jump Spell and when Hidden Tesla pops up in front of troops.
Fixed Siege Machine capacity icon in info screens.
Fixed an issue where going to visit last raid weekend attacking/defending raid with the same clan as the current raid clan and going straight to attack would go back to wrong map