In this update, we’ve removed all Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir training costs for Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines. You read that correctly - training your Army will cost ZERO Elixir or Dark Elixir as of this update.



We want players to try new strategies and tactics without the worry of spending resources when you’re unsure if that strategy or Army build will even work. In order to allow players to experiment with wild new tactics, removing training costs will grant you greater freedom to try out those zany ideas you’ve been concocting!

