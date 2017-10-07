More damage per second! Greater hit points! Higher push strength! That’s right, we’ve got some pretty awesome Town Hall 11 updates for some of your favorite characters, and a new Air Sweeper & Bomb Tower levels too!
Please keep in mind that, for balancing purposes, all stats below are still subject to change until update goes live!
Bomb Towers just got even more Bombastic!
Stuck between a rock and a hard place? Check out Golem Level 7
Oooh, look! That axe just got even more pointy - stabby - hurty!
Check out the colour scheme on this one!
Not just another brick in the wall! Another awesome way to stave off attackers! Get on it!
That's your Home Village updates in a nutshell! Watch this space - more awesome updates incoming!