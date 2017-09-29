This September 29th, the Clash of Clans Team is excited to take part in One Special Day. We’re joining with over 30 of the world’s leading mobile game developers to participate in a one day charity fundraiser for Special Effect. Special Effect is dedicated to helping those with disabilities enjoy video games. By employing technology ranging from eye-control to modified controllers, Special Effect levels the playing field, allowing those with physical disability to play to the best of their abilities.



Last year, One Special Day raised over £100,000 for Special Effect. This Friday we are excited to donate 100% of all UK revenue to the cause. If you are not in the UK, you can still make contributions to Special Effect here: http://www.onespecialday.org.uk/



We hope you’ll take part in One Special Day to support this amazing and worthy cause to level the playing field for all types of gamers. Thanks in advance! You rock!







Sincerely,





The Clash of Clans Team

