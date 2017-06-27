As we continue to develop Clash of Clans, we will be releasing updates, features, balance changes, and new content for both the Builder Base and the Town Hall. While we are proud of our accomplishments with the Builder Base, rest assured we are not forgetting about the Town Hall – in fact this update is primarily focused on your Town Hall (although there is a much requested feature for the Builder Base listed at the end!). So check out what we have in store for your Town Hall below!