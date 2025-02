Hey Chief!

Today (with an earlier maintenance break that has been successfully completed), we have introduced a couple of balance changes to Clash of Clans, as follows:

Wall Wrecker Siege Machine

Reduced Wall Wrecker HP:



Level 1: 6300 -> 5300

Level 2: 6720 -> 5700

Level 3: 7140 -> 6100

Reduced Wall Wrecker DPS:



Level 1: 300 -> 250

Level 2: 400 -> 300

Level 3: 500 -> 350

Inferno Tower

Increased Inferno Tower multimode range from 9 tiles to 10 tiles (single mode range not changed, still at 9 tiles) .

Game Economy Improvements

Increased the collection rates for Elixir Pump and Gold Mine:

Level 10: 2500 per hour -> 2800 per hour

Level 11: 3000 per hour -> 3500 per hour

Level 12: 3500 per hour -> 4200 per hour

Super P.E.K.K.A